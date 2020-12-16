Tax refunds worth 1.48 trillion issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax Dept

OPEN APP
CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020 (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 06:32 PM IST PTI

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of 1.03 lakh crore have been issued, the tax department said

NEW DELHI : The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

"CBDT issues refunds of over 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020.

"Income tax refunds of 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases," the department said in a tweet.

