Tax refunds worth 1.48 trillion issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax Dept

Tax refunds worth ₹1.48 trillion issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax Dept1 min read . 06:32 PM IST
Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.03 lakh crore have been issued, the tax department said
NEW DELHI : The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over ₹1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14.
Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.03 lakh crore have been issued.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020.
"Income tax refunds of ₹45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases," the department said in a tweet.
