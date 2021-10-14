A number of glitches that affected the e-filing portal of the Income Tax department have been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement on Thursday. The portal has witnessed receipt of more than two crore income tax returns as on 13 October, CBDT said.

The new portal--www.incometax.gov.in--was launched on 7 June and in the initial period, taxpayers had reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal. “A number of technical issues have since been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilized," CBDT said in its statement.

Over 13.44 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till 13 October. Approximately 54.70 lakh taxpayers have availed of ‘forgot password’ facility to obtain their passwords.

All income tax returns have been made available for e-filing. More than two crore income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 have been filed on the portal, of which tax returns ITR1 and ITR4 constitute 86%.

“It is encouraging to note that more than 1.70 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which 1.49 crore are through Aadhaar based one time password. The process of e-verification through Aadhaar one time password and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds, if any," CBDT said.

Of the verified ITRs 1 & 4, over 1.06 crore returns have been processed and over 36.22 lakh refunds for assessment year 2021-22 have been issued. Processing of ITR2 and ITR3 will be taken up shortly, CBDT said.

“The Income Tax Department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the tax deducted at source and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs. All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest," CBDT said.

