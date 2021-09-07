Tax rule changed to make faceless assessment easier

“In order to provide the benefit of the simplified process of authentication by EVC to these persons, it has been decided to extend [it] to these persons also. Hence, the persons who are mandatorily required to authenticate electronic records by digital signature shall be deemed to have authenticated the electronic records when they submit the record through their registered account in the income-tax department’s portal," CBDT said in a statement. Legislative amendments in this regard shall be proposed in due course, CBDT said.

