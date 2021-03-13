Tax rules amended to step up tax payer data collection

The Income Tax department has been stepping up data collection of large transactions in the economy and analysing it to find out unreported income. To facilitate that, it has restricted transactions in cash and has introduced taxes to be deducted or collected at source on a large number of transactions. It is also now actively exchanging data with the Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities and the Customs authorities to match details of transactions. The idea is to help in formalisation of the economy and widen the tax base. Adding more tax payers would enable a reduction in the tax rates.

