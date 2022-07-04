Tax withholding on virtual digital assets

Accordingly, with effect from 1 July 2022, any person responsible for paying to a resident, any consideration for transfer of VDA, shall deduct 1% of such consideration as income tax. Tax deduction is required to be made at the time of credit of such sum to the account of the resident or at the time of payment, whichever is earlier. However, no tax withholding is required if the aggregate consideration does not exceed INR 10,000 during the FY. Where consideration is payable by a ‘specified person’ the threshold increases to INR 50,000 instead of INR 10,000. Specified person here means an individual or Hindu undivided family (HUF) who does not have any income under the head “profit and gains of business or profession" in the FY preceding the FY in which the VDA is transferred. Where the individual or HUF does have income under the head “profits and gains of business or profession" in the preceding FY, he will still be regarded as a specified person if his total sales/gross receipts/turnover from business carried on by him does not exceed INR 1 crore or in case of profession, it does not exceed INR 50 lakh.