Taxes need to be simplified for a self-reliant India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Experts said that the improvements that GST brought in were creditworthy but challenges lay ahead. “This three-year journey has had ups and downs along the way, with frequent rate rationalisation, almost 700 notifications, 145 circulars and over 30 orders. Challenges exist in policy and procedural matters--ambiguity in anti-profiteering provisions, disputes on certain services qualifying as exports, denial of input tax credit for certain transactions and inverted duty structure. Having a truly world class GST can be critical for sustainable growth," said Saloni Roy, senior director at Deloitte India.