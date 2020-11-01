Taxes  on  fuel  may rise again to aid Centre’s finances

If the government has to maintain the targeted level of fiscal deficit it had set in February, it needs to increase the tax collections in the second half of the year. Of course, as the economy keeps recovering, tax collections will also increase. In fact, they already are. But that may not be enough, which would prompt the government to increase excise duty on petrol and diesel further to earn more. One component of the overall excise duty on petrol and diesel is the special additional excise duty, which has seen increases.