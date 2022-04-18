New Delhi: Taxis and auto-rickshaws were on strike in the national capital on Monday demanding a hike in fares amid the surge in fuel prices. Cabs plying under the banner of ride-hailing services Ola and Uber also joined the strike.

“We want the ride-hailing companies to take lower commission. The government should also fix the fare of taxis amid the high fuel prices," said Kamaljeet Gill, president of the Sarvodaya Drivers‘ Association of Delhi.

Gill, along with several other drivers staged a sit-in protest in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday. “Our strike will continue till our demands are not met," Gill added.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

The strikes come at a time when CNG prices along with petrol and diesel soared to record highs. CNG in Delhi now costs ₹71.61 per kg. CNG price has risen by ₹15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. This includes a ₹7.50 per kg hike so far in April.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation Of App Based Transport Workers said that along with high fuel prices, taxi drivers are also protesting against the provision of levying fee of ₹50 per day for delay in fitness test in case of commercial vehicles older than 15 years.

He also said that taxis in Hyderabad will be on strike on April 19.

Taxis in Lucknow are also on strike demanding a lower commission for ride hailing companies and an increase in the taxi-drivers‘ share from the charges paid by a passenger.

“So far, the strike is tentatively for two days, but if our demands are not met, we may go an indefinite strike," said Javed Khan, state president of the Uttar Pradesh division of IFAT. There are around 7,000-8,000 taxis in Lucknow and almost all of them are off the road now, Khan added.

In Kolkata too, several taxi drivers and owners have decided to remain off the roads in solidarity with the protests in Delhi and Lucknow. “We have also asked taxi operators here to support the strike in other parts of the country," said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild (WBOCOG).

Banerjee said that there are around 12,000 taxis generally plying in Kolkata after the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns, out of which around 7,000 taxis were commuting on Monday.

Speaking on the impact of high fuel prices, Banerjee said: “It is high time that petrol and diesel are brought under GST to lower the impact of high prices on consumers."

Prices of both petrol and diesel have increased by around ₹10 per litre after the daily price revision resumed on 22 March. Oil marketing companies have, however, not increased prices since the last revision on 6 April.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel retails for ₹96.67 a litre.