Air taxis to be a reality soon under new drone policy: Aviation Minister

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

3 min read . 05:10 PM IST

‘That time is not far when taxis, like the ones of Uber etc that you see on roads, you will see in the air under the drone policy. I believe this is very much possible,’ says Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia