Taxmen at BBC offices: Phones, laptops seized, here's all we know
- In the operation by the Income Tax department, which has been classified as a ‘survey’, phones and laptops have reportedly been seized
A team from the Income Tax Department on Tuesday “surveyed" the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and reportedly seized phones and laptops. The raids come a few days after a BBC documentary, critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was published. Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the I-T department was looking for documents related to the business operations of the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×