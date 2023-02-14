A team from the Income Tax Department on Tuesday “surveyed" the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and reportedly seized phones and laptops. The raids come a few days after a BBC documentary, critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was published. Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the I-T department was looking for documents related to the business operations of the company.

I-T 'survey' at BBC office: What do we know so far?

The operation by the Income Tax Department has been classified as a “survey", which is a less serious form than searches. It includes seeking information by visiting the premises of the assessee during business hours only.

“Surveys, not searches, are being conducted at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai," said a senior official of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). More details about the tax dispute are yet to be known.

What did BBC say?

BBC News released a statement and said they are “fully cooperating" with the tax authorities.

“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," BBC News said in a tweet.

The development came against the backdrop of BBC's controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, for which the UK's national broadcaster has faced considerable backlash from both India and abroad. The documentary was subsequently banned in India.

The ban on the documentary is currently being challenged in Supreme Court and the apex court has asked for a reply from the Union government. The petitioners have invoked Article 19 and said the "right to receive and disseminate information", is also part of Freedom of Speech and Expression.