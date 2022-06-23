Taxpayers are respected when projects are completed on time: PM Modi

Taxpayers are respected when projects are completed on time: PM Modi1 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Taxpayers are respected when projects are completed within the stipulated period, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 June during the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan.
"When government projects are completed on time, schemes reach the target, they are nothing but giving respect to the country's taxpayers. Under PM Gati Shakti national master plan, we now have a modern platform...Keeping into consideration the aspirations of new India, this building will have to give a push to all aspects of development," PM Modi said.
PM Modi added only way to ensure 'Sabka Vikas' or welfare for all is to make reach benefits of the government schemes to all sections of people, without any form of discrimination.
Taking a swipe at previous governments, the Premier said that projects were earlier announced for the sake of 'political interest'. "They were not serious about the completion of the projects. This new building (getting completed on time) is an example of how we have changed the mindset," PM Modi said.
To promote 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country, the PM said that his government has removed over 32,000 non-essential compliances.
Counting on the benefits of the ease of doing business in the country, he said there were less than 500 registered FinTech start-ups in the country till 4 years ago, which has now risen to over 2,300.
On the issue of exports, the Premier said that despite global disruptions last year, India exported a total of $670 billion or ₹50 lakh crores. India has bee continuously increasing its exports in past 8 years, added.
With inputs from ANI.
