Taxpayers get time till 31 March to pay dues for dispute settlement

New Delhi: Finance ministry on Tuesday extended the due date for paying income tax dues for settlement of disputes under the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme to 31 March 2021.

This gives assessees seeking to end tax disputes under the scheme three more months to pay the disputed tax arrears without interest and penalty and close the case.

The earlier due date for filing a declaration under the scheme as well as for making the payment without extra charges was 31 December 2020. Although Tuesday’s decision extends the due date by three months for making the payment without extra charges, the due date for signing up for the scheme has not been extended. It allows assessees extra time to find the resources once a declaration is made by December end. The decision was taken in view of the pandemic situation.

The scheme also offers immunity from prosecution. As per official estimate, there are 4,83,000 direct tax related disputes pending at various fora involving tax dues of ₹9.32 trillion. The scheme seeks to give a revenue boost to the government while clearing up courts and tribunals of pending cases.

A statement from the finance ministry said finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey reviewed the progress of the scheme at a videoconference with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody and members of CBDT and senior field officers. Pandey pointed out the need for officials to reach out to tax payers and handhold them, said the statement. “This is a scheme for the benefit and convenience of the taxpayers as they would get instant disposal of the dispute with no further cost of litigation, besides monetary benefits in the form of waiver of penalty and interest and prosecution," said Pandey. It was decided taxpayers should be approached directly so that they can take benefit of the scheme without any difficulty.

