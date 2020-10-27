Taxpayers get time till 31 March to pay dues for dispute settlement

A statement from the finance ministry said finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey reviewed the progress of the scheme at a videoconference with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody and members of CBDT and senior field officers. Pandey pointed out the need for officials to reach out to tax payers and handhold them, said the statement. “This is a scheme for the benefit and convenience of the taxpayers as they would get instant disposal of the dispute with no further cost of litigation, besides monetary benefits in the form of waiver of penalty and interest and prosecution," said Pandey. It was decided taxpayers should be approached directly so that they can take benefit of the scheme without any difficulty.