Taxpayers have to disclose all details of share sales in AY21 tax returns

The department is cognizant of the issue, said the government official quoted above, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Finance ministry officials have been busy with the Bills that are now making their way through the Parliament, including the taxation Bill that extends various due dates, cleared by Lok Sabha on Saturday, and there is still time if any change is to be made to the income tax return form if the government decides to do so, explained the official. Taxpayers have time till November end to file returns for assessment year 2020-21.