Taxpayers should check their AIS on income tax portal every quarter. Here's why

Taxpayers need to check their annual information statement (AIS) every quarterly on the income tax portal to flag any discrepancies. By doing so, the move will help in curbing instances of wrongful HRA deductions. Last year, in November, the Income Tax department launched an AIS facility on its portal to provide a comprehensive view of taxpayers' information and also allow the option for submitting feedback. According to Finance Ministry, taxpayers should not only check AIS on the portal during return filing but every quarter.

