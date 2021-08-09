NEW DELHI: Over 65% of tuberculosis (TB) cases in India are found in the age group 15-45, which is the most economically productive segment of population, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

He was participating in an event chaired by Venkaiah Naidu, vice president of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Mandaviya urged lawmakers to proactively engage in sensitising citizens about tuberculosis and its treatment in the events they organise and attend.

“Globally, 2020 witnessed a sweeping covid-19 pandemic devastate lives, economies, health systems and health programmes across the world with record-breaking speed. In just a few months, the pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the fight against Tuberculosis," said Bharati Pravin Pawa, minister of state for health.

The onset of the pandemic in March last year triggered lockdowns, restrictions in movement, repurposing of available health system resources, infrastructure, diagnostics, treatment centres and manpower to fight Covid-19, disrupting ongoing TB elimination efforts and services across the country, the minister said.

Pawar suggested that effective sharing of collective responsibility with states in tackling the social determinants of TB for better and rapid health outcomes.

Naidu said coordination at the central, state, district and local levels will help in making this a people’s movement and would expedite country’s efforts of eliminating TB by 2025.

"Significant progress has been achieved since Independence on this front and several others due to increasing penetration of healthcare systems across the country. For instance 63 million lives have been saved since 2000 through TB diagnosis and treatments," he added

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for a collective action against TB, emphasised the crucial role played by the Parliament in disseminating the message in a country full of diversity. “It is responsibility of the people's representatives to ensure that their constituencies have constant identification and monitoring of the TB patients, look after the needs of patients during and post treatment. For smooth governance and health administration, parliamentarians would be provided with all necessary data related to TB and any assistance needed from the government," he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2019 there was an estimated 2.64 million TB cases, implying 193 per 100,000 population.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.