TB in India: 65% cases among 15-45 years age group

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for a collective action against TB, emphasised the crucial role played by the Parliament in disseminating the message in a country full of diversity. “It is responsibility of the people's representatives to ensure that their constituencies have constant identification and monitoring of the TB patients, look after the needs of patients during and post treatment. For smooth governance and health administration, parliamentarians would be provided with all necessary data related to TB and any assistance needed from the government," he said.