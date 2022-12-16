The incidence of TB in India has reduced by 18% from 256 per lakh population in 2015 to 210 per lakh population in 2021. At the same time, the estimates of Drug Resistant TB in India have reduced by 20% from 1.49 lakh in 2015 to 1.19 lakh in 2021, stated Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

