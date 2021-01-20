T-bill rates start inching higher as RBI moves to control liquidity

Mumbai: Interest rates on short term government borrowings inched up higher at the auction of treasury bills, a sign that short term rates are moving closer to the policy corridor following Reserve Bank of India ’s liquidity normalization move.

On Wednesday, the cut off yield on 91 day T-bill stood at 3.32%, higher than 3.28 in the previous round. Similarly the cut off yield on 182 day T-bill stood at 3.54% higher than 3.45% and 364 day T-bill stood at 3.62% higher than 3.58% in the previous round.

On Tuesday, the weighted average call money rate rose to 3.45% to get closer to the 3.35-4.0% policy rate corridor.

“Following the RBI announcement of normalization of liquidity, these changes were expected. Going forward, broadly liquidity will remain and the system will continue to remain in an accommodative environment. The yield movement is a reflection of the extent of liquidity in the situation," said Ashish Vaidya, treasury head, DBS.

Last week RBI drained ₹2 trillion of liquidity from the system via the 14-day reverse repo auction, pushing the cut-off higher at 3.55%.

RBI had said it will resume normal liquidity operations in view of the evolving financial conditions, and it intends to drain out excess liquidity and bring overnight lending rates closer to the reverse repo rate. Since the announcement, the short-term rate in the money market has inched up by 25-30 bps.

RBI has allowed system liquidity to be in surplus since the lockdown in March. The daily liquidity surplus has been ₹6-7 trillion over the last few months. This has led to a drop in short-term rates to below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via