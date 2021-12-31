OPEN APP
The Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has paid dividend of 21 crore to government, the Ministry of Communications said on Friday.

TCIL Chairman and MD Sanjeev Kuma presented a dividend cheque of over 21 cr to K Rajaraman, Chairman DCC & Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

In a statement, the ministry said: "TCIL has paid dividend of Rs. 2678.60 Million to Govt. till 2020-21 on Government’s initial investment in equity of Rs. 3 Million. Rs.160 Million was further infused during 2015-16. The group and standalone networth of the company are 9595.1 Million and 6111 million respectively as on 31st March, 2021."

In 2020-21, the state-run company achieved standalone revenue and profit after tax of 17492.90 million and 527.70 million respectively.

The PSU, which is a prime engineering and consultancy company, undertakes projects in all field of Telecommunications, IT and Civil construction in India and abroad.

The company has executed projects in over 70 countries across globe. Overseas operations of the Company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal etc. in addition to Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti &Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries and more African Countries are likely to join.

