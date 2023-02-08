TCS bags $700-million deal from UK insurance services provider
TCS has secured its largest UK deal in three years with a new agreement with an insurance services provider.
With a new arrangement with an insurance services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured its largest UK transaction in three years. The digital transformation of Phoenix Group Holdings’ product offering would cost more than £600 million ($723 million), according to a February 8 statement from TCS.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×