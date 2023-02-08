TCS bags $700-million deal from UK insurance services provider

“TCS is honoured to be included in Fortune Magazine's list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, especially since we share this accolade with many of our clients," Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman - TCS North America said upon receving the honour. “This recognition is an outcome of the longer-term, purpose-driven partnerships we have built with our clients, communities and all other stakeholders."

