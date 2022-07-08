TCS CEO expects attrition to drop later this year

TCS' IT services attrition in the first quarter of the current fiscal inched up to 19.7% on the last twelve months’ basis. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan attributed the rise in attrition to seasonality, and said the company expects the rate to drop in the second half of the year. “Q1 attrition is a bit of a seasonality as juniors leave for studies. We expect the attrition rate to drop from H2," he said in the press conference after the Q1 results.