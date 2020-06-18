TCS collaborates with IBM for enterprise transformation

MUMBAI: Information technology giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, and IBM have expanded their global partnership to help clients accelerate their digital transformations to IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks.

As part of the tie up, TCS will establish an IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit, which will include technical professionals from both companies. TCS and IBM plan to co-develop solutions designed to help clients migrate workloads across applications, analytics, data estate and platforms.

Major Indian IT firms such as Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and TCS have been strengthening their cloud offerings by forming joint ventures (JVs) with global platform providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud, and growing their team of specialists in specific cloud platforms organically.

This collaboration is also in line with TCS’s mission to support enterprises that have embraced Business 4.0 journey by implementing digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

“TCS has been partnering with leading corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, helping them accelerate their application modernisation and cloud migration initiatives with its Machine First approach. The outcome is a robust, flexible and future-ready digital core that enhances the enterprise’s resilience and adaptability," said Raman Venkatraman, global head - HiTech & Professional Services Industry Unit, TCS.

“We are investing in our alliance with IBM to co-create accelerators and other assets to further enhance the speed to market of our customers’ modernisation initiatives and drive their transformation to become cognitive ready enterprises leveraging the new IBM public cloud ecosystem,"added Venkatraman.

TCS is part of the IBM public cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernise and transform mission-critical workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including IBM public cloud.

“This collaboration with TCS can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by developing cloud-based technologies leveraging Red Hat OpenShift," said Bob Lord, senior vice president, cognitive applications, blockchain and cosystems, IBM. “TCS’ experience in IT consulting across industries combined with IBM’s cloud platform and Cloud Pak solutions can help clients speed their journeys to the cloud."









