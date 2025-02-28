TCS employee kills self, blames wife in viral video: ‘Think about men, they are lonely’

A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee, Manav Sharma, has died by suicide, reportedly due to harassment by his wife of one year. The techie was found hanging in his Agra home earlier this week. However, when his family tried to lodge a complaint with Sadar Police, they turned them away saying that they were engaged in Maha Shivratri duties

He recorded an emotional video, before taking the drastic step, saying “think and talk about men" and he further blamed his wife for the suicide. He was found crying and pleading with people while shooting the video. The seven-minute video was later found in his phone.

What he said in the video? In the video,he pleaded, “So, this is for the authorities. Authorities as in police and law enforcement… The law needs to protect men, or otherwise there will come a time when there will be no men left. No man on whom you can shift blame…."

He goes on to add, “Let me share my situation. It’s the same as many others… I found out that my wife was sleeping with someone else. But never mind, let it be."

“I have no issue with going home. I want to go home. Yet, even now, I am saying this: Please think about men. Someone, please talk about men."

“Someone please talk about men. They are very lonely," he stressed.

He later apologised to his parent, “Dad sorry, Mummy sorry… But guys please understand, as soon as I go, everything will be fine. Everything will get better once I die. So, let me go…"

He then said, “I am trying to figure out how to die…. I am still requesting you to please think about the men in your life. Think about them."

“I have always been a quitter. I have attempted suicide multiple times."