TCS employee Manav Sharma’s suicide: Wife Nikita says hid past relationship to save marriage | Watch viral video

An undated video of former TCS employee Manav Sharma’s wife, Nikita Sharma, is going viral on social media.

Manav Sharma died by suicide on February 24 at his Agra residence due to his wife's alleged harassment and her extramarital affair.

In the video clip, Nikita has admitted to having had sex with another man named Abhishek, revealing that her maternal uncle forced himself on her. But she claimed that she never spoke about these issues to Manav to save their marriage.

“I know I made many mistakes, lied to Manav, and didn’t tell him about all this, but only to save our marriage. Even after all this, Manav never harmed me or raised his hand against me," Nikita said in the viral video.

She further said: “In return for these mistakes, whatever punishment he wishes to give me, I will accept it because I made a big mistake by not telling him about having had sex with Abhishek, even after he asked multiple times."

She then claimed that it was her past and she had never looked at another man while being with Manav.

“Now, I have told Manav everything about my life, and I feel very guilty. I am ready to do anything. When discussions about our marriage took place, Manav’s father did not ask for any dowry from us. They are all really nice people. It’s just me who is not a good person," she said.

She also said: “If anything happens to me, if I do something to myself, no one will be responsible for it. Whatever I do, I will do of my own free will."

She then apologised to her husband, saying, “I am sorry, Manav. I was wrong."

Nikita's video appeared to have been recorded before Manav's death. Mint could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Before ending his life, Manav had recorded a video on his phone.

“Let me share my situation. It’s the same as many others… I found out that my wife was sleeping with someone else. But never mind, let it be," he said in the clip.