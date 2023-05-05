Around 1500 TCS employees were evacuated from their office building after the TCS' Hyderabad office received a bomb threat call from an unknown person on Thursday. The call was reportedly made to the top IT company in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

The unidentified caller contacted the security team at Tata Consultancy Services Kondapur campus at 11 am on Thursday. The caller informed about the bomb kept inside the office premises. Alerted by the threat call, the company's security officials immediately contacted the police and began the evacuation process, claimed media reports.

At the time of receiving the bomb threat, around 1500 employees were present inside the building. Along with police, the bomb disposal unit also reached the spot and began its search operation. However, the unit later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

By that time, police and company officials were able to find out that the caller was a former TCS employee working at the company's security wing. Moreover, he called back the company officials to inform them about the bomb threat being fake. Despite the confirmation, the bomb disposal unit thoroughly searched the whole premises and ensured the safety of the TCS office.

The call was made from Bengaluru, and the police officials are trying to track his exact location to arrest him.

Earlier, a hoax bomb threat was received by the Indian Railways for Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The train was travelling from Puri to Delhi. The fake call received by the Dagmagpur Station Superintendent created panic and took the authority on alert. Later, the train was halted for hours and resumed its operation only after receiving clearance.

Days ago, a similar incident was seen in two schools in Delhi. An unknown person informed about a bomb kept inside Delhi Public School, Mathura Road on April 26. This time, the hoax bomb threat was made via email. The matter turned out to be of fake bomb threat when Delhi Police reached the spot and followed its SOP. The threat call was made by a student "just for fun".