TCS Hyderabad receives bomb threat, all employees evacuated2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:41 AM IST
TCS Hyderabad received a fake call claiming of bomb threat inside the office on Thursday morning. All the employees were evacuated. However, the police were able to identify the fake caller by the end of the day
Around 1500 TCS employees were evacuated from their office building after the TCS' Hyderabad office received a bomb threat call from an unknown person on Thursday. The call was reportedly made to the top IT company in Kondapur, Hyderabad.
