TCS, Infosys, Wipro: How global banking woes may impact Indian IT companies3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The brokerage believes TCS and Infosys are better positioned, whereas Wipro and Cognizant are vulnerable
The US banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI) sectors is a key revenue segment for top Indian information technology (IT) companies and a banking crisis in the US and Europe will hurt inflows and growth in these firms, analysts believe.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×