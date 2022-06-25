TCS invites application for 2022 Internship Program. Check eligibility, direct link, other details here2 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- The TCS Internship 2022 Program has been announced and is currently accepting applications for the same.
IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications for internship in the field of research for Computer Sciences. The TCS Internship 2022 Program has been announced and is currently accepting applications for the same.
The company in its official statement for TCS Internship 2022 Program has said, “If you have a consistent, shining academic record, coupled with a passion for R&D, come join us to conduct research in an industrial R&D environment and solve industry-scale problems under the supervision of senior researchers."
TCS is recognized as a Global Exchange Partner of AIESEC. ACE Program provides career development opportunities for more than 200 AISEC interns annually.
Check further details to apply for the internship here
Eligibility
Students or scholars pursuing Ph.D, MS, M Tech or are in the final year of BE or B Tech with an aptitude for research in any area of computer science can apply.
Master’s and Ph.D. students from premier institutes in the fields of psychology, sociology, economics, mathematics, game design, and organisational behavior may also apply.
Where to apply
If you are interested, please Click Here and fill the form, or for any queries write to careers.research@tcs.com
Internship period
The internships can vary from six to eight weeks (short internships) or 16 to 18 weeks (long internships), with an option of tailoring the duration in certain cases.
The areas of responsibility for Interns Include;
-Creation of R&D-related assets
-Define research problems and design solutions for them
-Develop prototype solutions by applying industry-scale data
-Publish research papers in top-tier conferences and journals
-Research Execution
-Perform literature survey and identify opportunities and challenges
-Execute proofs of concept
-Contribute to the development of tools and products
-Learning and Development
-Learn about emerging trends and technologies in industrial research
-Define the challenges involved in applied research
-Articulate research problems and systematically design solutions
