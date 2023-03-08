TCS likely to close new deals worth $1 bn with Marks & Spencer soon: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:01 PM IST
- According to the report, multiple deals, between TCS and Mark and Spencer, are in the pipeline apart from the 2018 deal renewal
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest information technology services exporter, is expected to close additional deals worth $1 billion with British food-to-clothing retailer Marks and Spencer soon, according to a Economic Times report.
