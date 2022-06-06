TCS MBA recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria, process to register here

TCS mentioned on its page, 'TCS Management Hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join our workforce in FY 2022-23'
Tata's IT consultancy service provider Tata Consultancy Services has invited application for MBA freshers or graduates who are eligible to join the company for the financial year 2022-23.
The online portal for interested candidates to apply has been opened. However, the last date to apply is still unknown as it has not been mentioned. To register on the TCS Next Step Portal, click here
TCS mentioned on its page, “TCS Management Hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join our workforce in FY 2022-23."
It further mentioned “he path to build a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020, 2021 and 2022 for permitted specializations only."
“Our shared belief is that we can transform our global businesses for the better, with our innovative solutions. Every day, half a million of us strive to make a meaningful difference to our customers and communities. We look forward to achieving a lot more, with your passion and energy!" the company's statement added.
According to reports, TCS added 28,238 people in the third quarter, which included a mix of fresh engineering graduates and lateral hires with a consolidated headcount of over 5 lakhs with a diverse workforce comprising 147 nationalities.
TCS has claimed that it hired over 1 lakh employees in FY22 and plans to hire over 40,000 freshers in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023.
Currently, the company has 592,195 employees on its rolls with more than 200,000 women who made up 35.6% of its workforce.
-TCS mentioned that candidates applying for the MBS recruitment drive should be minimum 18 years old, and maximum 28 years old.
-Candidates should have done two years of full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Management Studies (MMS)/Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)/Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in marketing or finance or operations supply chain management or information technology or general management or business analytics or project management.
-Candidates must be from Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) background before pursuing MBA.
-Students of 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches only are eligible.
-Students should not have any backlogs at the time of appearing for the selection process.
-The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years. It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education if any and should provide valid reasons supported by document proof.
How to Register: TCS Management (MBA) Hiring
-Log in to the TCS Next Step Portal
-Register and apply for the TCS MBA Hiring
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, click on ‘Apply For Drive’
Scenario B. If you are a new user, click on Register Now, choose the category ‘IT’ and proceed to fill in your details. Submit your application form and click on ‘Apply For Drive’
-Select your mode of test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’
-To confirm your status, check ‘Track Your Application’. The status should reflect as ‘Applied for Drive’.
