TCS Nashik case: Chargesheet reveals victim was made to watch videos of Pakistani clerics, Zakir Naik; details here

A chargesheet filed in connection with an alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case involving a TCS employee in Nashik has revealed what investigators describe as a systematic effort by the accused to influence and target the victims. One of the complainants told police that she was encouraged to watch videos featuring Pakistani Islamic scholar and preacher Tariq Jamil and Indian preacher Zakir Naik as part of the process.

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According to her statement, which forms part of the chargesheet submitted before a Nashik court last week, the videos were presented as a way for her to gain a better understanding of Islam.

The complainant further alleged that the accused engaged in a sustained campaign of psychological and religious influence while portraying their actions as an attempt to help alleviate her “mental stress”. She told investigators that she was gradually “convinced” to believe that embracing Islam would reduce her mental stress and claimed that, over time, she began accepting “those things”.

"Danish had told Tausif and Nida to give me information about Islamic religion. Therefore, Tausif and Nida used to tell me about Islamic religion from time to time. Tausif told me to search for videos of Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed (Pakistani Islamic scholar) on my mobile on YouTube and listen to them, and I watched them as per his instructions," the victim revealed, according to PTI.

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"I was convinced that if I accepted the Islamic religion, my mental stress would decrease. I slowly started believing in those things," she mentioned.

What did the chargesheet reveal? The chargesheet relates to a case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station following a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old employee of the IT company.

In addition to the three arrested accused—Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar and Nida Khan, the chargesheet names Matin Patel as an accused. The AIMIM corporator allegedly provided shelter to Khan while she was absconding from authorities, as per the chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Patel allegedly helped Khan evade arrest despite knowing that her anticipatory bail application had already been rejected. The document further states that during questioning conducted before Khan's arrest, police repeatedly asked Patel about her whereabouts. In response, he allegedly told investigators, "Imtiaz Jaleel Sahib ko poochna padega (We will have to ask Imtiaz Jaleel)," referring to Imtiaz Jaleel.

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Patel, as per the chargesheet, later disclosed the location where Nida Khan had allegedly been staying with her parents, brother and aunt after being questioned extensively by investigators.

In her statement to the police, the complainant alleged that the three accused carried out a sustained campaign of psychological and religious influence, taking advantage of her emotional vulnerability while presenting their actions as efforts to help reduce her "mental stress". The statement further alleged that Danish Shaikh, despite being married, sexually exploited her by promising marriage.

The woman told investigators that whenever she expressed concerns about her future or whether her family would accept the relationship, Shaikh would reassure her by saying, "Don't be afraid, trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease." He also allegedly encouraged her to recite the Tasbeeh.

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The complainant further alleged that Shaikh repeatedly told her that remembering Allah would lead to forgiveness of sins and an increase in good deeds. According to her statement, he explained that reciting Astaghfar, a prayer seeking forgiveness from Allah, would help ease her mental stress.

She also told police that Shaikh encouraged her to watch videos and listen to sermons by Pakistani Islamic cleric and preacher Tariq Jamil as part of the process of introducing her to Islamic teachings.

The complainant alleged that Danish had obtained detailed information about her finances, including access to her bank account details and UPI PIN, and was fully aware of the funds available in her accounts.

The chargesheet further stated that she was exposed to various aspects of Islamic teachings and religious narratives. According to the document, discussions with her included references to Prophet Ibrahim, Bakri Eid, Zamzam water, Qurbani, and concepts such as Jannah (heaven) and Jahannum (hell).

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The chargesheet contains testimonies from 106 witnesses, including the complainant and her mother, employees and management personnel from TCS, members of the company's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee, and the investigating officers associated with the case.

The Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after multiple women employees at the IT firm's Nashik facility accused colleagues of exploitation, attempted forced religious conversion, outraging religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

While one case was filed at the Deolali Camp Police Station, eight additional FIRs have been lodged at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in Nashik.

Several complainants have also alleged that they were subjected to pressure or coercion to follow certain religious practices, including offering prayers, altering their dietary preferences and adopting religious customs or symbols.

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Meanwhile, TCS has stated that it follows a long-standing zero-tolerance approach toward harassment and coercive behaviour of any kind. The company has also suspended the employees accused of sexual harassment at its Nashik office pending further proceedings.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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