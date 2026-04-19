TCS Nashik case update: ‘Matter is sensitive, revealing,’ says fact-finding committee member amid ongoing probe

As investigation into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office continue, Advocate Monika Arora, a part of the four-member fact-finding committee on Sunday said the "matter is sensitive" and “revealing in nature”. The committee continued its inquiry for the second day on 19 April.

What did the fact-finding committee member say on TCS Nashik case? According to the committee member, the "matter is sensitive" and "revealing in nature," so they will submit a report after talking to all the stakeholders.

In an interview with ANI, advocate Arora said, “We have met with the victims and will meet today as well...will talk to other stakeholders. After these meetings, we will submit a report on it.”

Suggesting that the process of meeting with all stakeholders would take the necessary time, as the case is sensitive and revealing in nature, advocate Arora, added, "The matter is very sensitive and we would submit the report after talking to all the stakeholders."

The Fact Finding Committee started its probe on 18 April into the alleged religious conversion case linked to the TCS office in Nashik. A retired judge, a retired IPS officer, an advocate, and a coordinator from the National Commission for Women (NCW) are part of the fact-finding panel constituted by NCW.

“We have come for an inquiry into the episode of TCS. And we are going to talk to all the stakeholders. It's not possible for us to say anything right now because we will meet all the stakeholders and talk to them, and whatever truth comes out, based on that, we are going to make a recommendation and a report. The committee has a retired judge, a retired IPS officer, and an advocate and a coordinator from NCW. There are four people,” ANI quoted Monika Arora as saying. This panel's investigation comes after Bajrang Dal members protested members outside the District Collector's Office demanding action over the allegations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday chaired a review meeting of the Home Department to address to matter. He said that religious conversion cases would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Several key directives were issued to the Police Department during the meeting, besides assessment of the status of investigations into the conversion case.

This crucial meeting was attended by Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Head of the SIT, and senior police official.