TCS Nashik office case: Employees given WFH, HR AGM arrested, sex abuse, conversion charges — What we know so far

As the police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at TCS Nashik, the company said it has a zero-tolerance policy and is focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations.

Keeping employee safety in mind, TCS Nashik has asked its staff to work from home as a precautionary measure, reported ANI.

An oversight panel, chaired by Keki Mistry, a finance industry veteran and an independent director on the company board, will oversee TCS Nashik's internal probe. Deloitte, a consultancy, and Trilegal, a law firm, will act as independent counsel.

According to a preliminary probe, the company was not in receipt of any complaints, as alleged, TCS said in a recent statement. "

Here's all we know about the case so far:

What is the TCS Nashik case? The Nashik police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees of the IT major, who claimed senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

There were also allegations of forced religious conversion at the TCS facility.

Police have so far arrested eight TCS employees – seven men and the female operations manager at the unit. Another female employee is absconding and the Nashik police team is in Mumbra to look for her.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

The prime accused, Danish Shaikh--along with other accused individuals: Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Shahrukh Qureshi--are currently lodged in Nashik Road Jail.

According to a PTI report, the Assistant General Manager at the TCS Nashik branch was allegedly was in contact with a third accused Danish Shaikh even after a case was registered, making a call to Shaikh prior to the arrest, police said.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough internal investigation was underway to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

Who is Nida Khan? Nida Khan is one of the female TCS employees booked by Nashik police for allegedly being the ‘mastermind' in the sexual abuse scandal at a BPO linked to TCS Nashik.

Nida Khan has repeatedly been identified in media reports as an HR manager at the company. However, in a recent statement, TCS clarified that she holds no such designation.

"Ms Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities," the company said.

According to the police, Nida tried to cover up the complaint and allegedly shielded the accused. Police officials allege that they recovered around 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused during the investigation. The police claim that evidence of potential financial transactions can also be traced.

Her family denied the allegations of her being on the run and claimed that Nida Khan is pregnant and at her home.

What have the victims claimed? An employee alleged that he was told to “send his wife” to one of the accused if he wished to have children, adding that after he ignored them, they began sending false reports about him to the head office and tried to pressure him in different ways.

He added that he realised they were attempting religious conversion in the office and opposed it, which angered them and led to deliberate harassment of him and others.

“Since I did not have children, my team leader, Tausif Akhtar and colleague, Danish Sheikh, made personal remarks, suggesting I send my wife to them. During an argument, Tausif angrily threw a fan at me and threatened to kill me. I reported this to the HR," he added.

A two-year-old photograph showed a key accused with an alleged employee who was reportedly converted earlier from Gopal (name changed) to “Gulshan”, News18 cited police sources as saying.

Bajrang Dal stages protest Activists of the Bajrang Dal on Friday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Nashik, demanding stringent punishment against those involved in the alleged religious conversion.

Protesting Bajrang Dal activists demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the forced conversion and harassment racket at the company.

Maharashtra CM reacts Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident was “very serious” and warned that if the incident is found to be an act of “corporate jihad", its origins would be identified.

“The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root,” Fadnavis told ANI.