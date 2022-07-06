TCS National Qualifier Test: Last day to register, other details

Students should have minimum aggregate marks (including all subjects and in all semesters) of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class X, Class XII, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable)
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the for batch of 2023.
TCS NQT is exclusively open for students graduating in the year 2023 with the following academic degrees: Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) / Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.) / Master of Science (M.Sc. / M.S.) in any specialization offered by recognized universities / colleges. The last day to register is 22 July and the exam date will begin from 15 August onwards.
TCS NQT Exam: How to apply
Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal
Register and apply to the drive
Scenario A. If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on “Apply For Drive"
Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on Register Now, choose category as “IT" and proceed to fill your details. Submit your application form and click on “Apply For Drive"
Select your mode of test (In-Centre or Remote) and click on Apply. Please note, no further changes would be permitted once the above selection is done
To confirm your status, check "Track Your Application". The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive".
Eligibility Criteria
Percentage: Students should have minimum aggregate marks (including all subjects and in all semesters) of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class X, Class XII, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable).
Highest Qualification: TCS NQT is exclusively open for students graduating in the year 2023 with the following academic degrees: Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) / Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.) / Master of Science (M.Sc. / M.S.) in any specialization offered by recognized universities / colleges.
Backlogs / Arrears / ATKT: The student should not have more than 1 (one) pending or active backlog / arrear / ATKT at the time of appearing for the TCS Selection process. If selected, no pending backlogs / arrears / ATKT will be permitted at the time of joining TCS. All pending backlogs / arrears / ATKT should be cleared within the course duration stipulated by the University.
Gap / Break in Education: It is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant documentation, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.
Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (Part-time / Correspondence courses will not be considered). Students who have completed their Secondary and / or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are also eligible to apply if the graduation and post graduation(if applicable) courses are done full-time.
Work Experience: Students with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply.
Age: Students should be between 18 to 28 years to participate in this hiring event.
