TCS National Qualifier Test: Last day to register, other details

Backlogs / Arrears / ATKT: The student should not have more than 1 (one) pending or active backlog / arrear / ATKT at the time of appearing for the TCS Selection process. If selected, no pending backlogs / arrears / ATKT will be permitted at the time of joining TCS. All pending backlogs / arrears / ATKT should be cleared within the course duration stipulated by the University.