TCS on sales not a compliance burden: CBDT

New Delhi: A tax collected at source (TCS) provision coming into force from Thursday on sellers with more than ₹10 crore sales is not a compliance burden as the number of businesses already complying with taxes collected or deducted at source are far more than those reporting ₹10 crore sales, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

From 1 October, sellers above this revenue threshold will have to collect tax at the rate of 0.1% (0.075% up to 31 March 2021) if the sale consideration received is above Rs. 50 lakh in the financial year, CBDT said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“There are only around 3.5 lakh persons who have disclosed business turnover of more than Rs. 10 crore in FY19. There are around 18 lakh entities which already deal with TDS or TCS. Therefore, this TCS collection under these new provisions would be required to be made by persons who, in most of the cases, would already be complying with the other provisions of TDS/TCS," the tax authority said in the statement.

It also said that this TCS is be applicable only on the amount received on or after 1 October. It applies only in cases where receipt of sale consideration exceeds Rs. 50 lakh in a financial year. This is not an additional tax but is in the nature of advance income-tax or TDS for which the buyer would get the credit against his actual income tax liability. Also, if the amount of TCS is more than his tax liability, the buyer would be entitled to refund of the excess amount along with interest, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated