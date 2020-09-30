TCS on sales not a compliance burden: CBDT

It also said that this TCS is be applicable only on the amount received on or after 1 October. It applies only in cases where receipt of sale consideration exceeds Rs. 50 lakh in a financial year. This is not an additional tax but is in the nature of advance income-tax or TDS for which the buyer would get the credit against his actual income tax liability. Also, if the amount of TCS is more than his tax liability, the buyer would be entitled to refund of the excess amount along with interest, the statement said.