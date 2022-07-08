Kicking off the earnings season, India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 5% increase in its net profit at ₹9,478 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹9,008 crore from the same quarter last where. However, the profit was down 4.5% sequentially from ₹9,926 crore recorded in the previous quarter ending March 2022.

The company's board of directors have declared an interim dividend of around ₹8 per Equity Share of ~1 each of the company, TCS said in the exchange filing.

TCS' revenue from operations for Q1FY23 came at ₹52,758 crore, up 16% from ₹45,411 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its Constant Currency (cc) revenue growth was up 15.5% YoY.

“We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with all-round growth and strong deal wins across all our segments. Pipeline velocity and deal closures continue to be strong, but we remain vigilant given the macro-level uncertainties. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the resilience of technology spending and the secular tailwinds driving our growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Shares of TCS closed 0.6% lower at ₹3,264 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q1 results. The IT stock is down about 15% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to an 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.