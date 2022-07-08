TCS Q1 results: Net profit up 5% YoY, declares interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 04:52 PM IST
- TCS' board of directors have declared an interim dividend of around ₹8 per equity share
Kicking off the earnings season, India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 5% increase in its net profit at ₹9,478 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹9,008 crore from the same quarter last where. However, the profit was down 4.5% sequentially from ₹9,926 crore recorded in the previous quarter ending March 2022.