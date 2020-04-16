India's biggest IT company TCS today reported a net profit of ₹8,049 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In comparison, TCS had reported net profit of ₹8118 crore in the December quarter. Revenues rose to ₹39,946 crore, up 3% year on year in constant currency terms. It reported operating margin of 25.1% during the quarter.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter. On the positive side, we had very strong deal closures during the quarter. In fact, our order book this quarter is the largest ever, from the time we started reporting the metric. Organizations across the world are realizing the need for operational and systems resilience. Many of the large deals we signed during the quarter address precisely that need. They are core transformation programs that leverage the power of technology to make our customers' operations leaner, foster, and more resilient."

Bengaluru-based software services firm Wipro, which announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, had refrained from giving any guidance for the quarter to end-June because of the uncertain market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It also warned of huge pressure on margins in this quarter. Wipro, based in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, has been giving quarterly guidance since it was listed in New York in 2000.

North America and Europe have been badly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. North America is the biggest market for India's top IT firms such as TCS and Infosys and Wipro, followed by Europe.

Wipro had reported a net profit of ₹2,326 crore for its fourth quarter to end-March, below analysts' estimates of ₹2,447 crore.

India has extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Still, Wipro's IT services revenue rose 5.9% to ₹15,296 crore, taking overall revenue to ₹15,711 crore.



