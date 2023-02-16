TCS' revenue to grow at a lower rate than Infosys in FY23, FY24: Moody's
- Rating agency Moody's Investors Service expects 13 per cent revenue growth for Infosys and 8 per cent revenue growth for TCS in the fiscal ending 31 March
The revenue growth of country's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is seen lagging behind that of rival Infosys Ltd for this fiscal and the next. However, both the IT services companies are expected to grow at a moderate rate next financial year.
