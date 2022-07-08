TCS says hiring plans on track despite fears of global recession

A top executive of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS today said that the IT major is on track to hire 40,000 this year. “On the hiring perspective, 40,000 remains (the target) and we are on track," said Shamir Sectarian, chief financial officer. TCS employs over 6 lakh around the world, the bulk of them in India. During the quarter, there was a net headcount addition of 14,136 employees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}