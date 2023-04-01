TCS sets April 12 for Q4 earnings, weighs FY23 final dividend

TCS sets April 12 for Q4 earnings, weighs FY23 final dividend1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to start the Q4 earnings season by announcing its financial results on April 12th, as informed in an official release.
"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the year ending March 31, 2023," the company said in a release.
In addition to the Q4 earnings results, TCS's board of directors will also review and approve a final dividend for the fiscal year ending on March 31.
The dividend, if approved, will then be presented for shareholders' approval at the company's Annual General Meeting.
During the third quarter, TCS recorded a sequential increase of 5.3% in its consolidated revenue, which amounted to ₹58,229 crore.
The net profit for the quarter also rose by approximately 4%, reaching ₹10,846 crore. TCS also reported year-on-year revenue growth of 13.5% in constant currency terms for the same quarter.
Recently, Rajesh Gopinathan, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TCS, resigned from his position to pursue other interests, according to an official statement from the company.
