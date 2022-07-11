Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a three-week low on July 11. Due to increased employee-related costs, India's leading IT services provider failed first-quarter earnings projections.

The stock slipped 4.71 percent to ₹3,111 on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 4.76 percent to ₹3,110. Its market capitalisation (mcap) fell by ₹54,830.89 crore to ₹11,39,794.50 crore in early trade on the BSE.

The country's largest software exporter TCS has reported a 5.2 percent rise in the June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

According to Refinitiv data, TCS recorded a net profit on Friday of 94.78 billion rupees ($1.19 billion), far below the average analyst forecast of 98.51 billion rupees. Operating margin decreased from 25.5 percent to 23.1 percent from 25.5 percent a year earlier, mostly as a result of yearly wage increases, higher management costs associated with managing talent churn, and a gradual normalisation of travel expenses.

The transaction pipeline and closures at TCS, according to CEO Rajesh Gopinath, are still strong, but the company is still on guard given the current state of the world.

"Although management expects tech spends to be resilient, we see clear signs of moderation in demand," ICICI securities said in a note.

TCS issued a warning that while net hiring for the June quarter was 14,136, attrition was increasing in absolute terms.

"While management seemed confident on demand outlook, higher reliance on subcontracting along with lower net hiring (seven-quarter low) indicates that the company is preparing for an uncertain macro environment," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

The order book for the quarter, which was $8.2 billion and was up 1.2 percent from a year ago, alarmed other analysts as well. Investors wanted to assess the outlook for the industry, which has enjoyed a great run over the past couple of years as companies expanded their digital products during the pandemic. TCS was the first of its domestic peers to declare earnings.

TCS also dragged the bluechip Nifty 50 index down by 0.5 percent, causing the Nifty IT index to fall by 3.1 percent. TCS shares have fallen 16.4% this year, compared to a 29.2% decline in the Nifty IT index.

(With agency inputs)

