TCS share prices hit 3-week low on Q1 profit miss2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share prices have hit three-week low on Q1 profit miss.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share prices have hit three-week low on Q1 profit miss.
Listen to this article
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share prices dropped as much as 4.8% to a three-week low on July 11. Due to increased employee-related costs, India's leading IT services provider failed first-quarter earnings projections.