TCS, TDS to formalize economy
In Finance Bill, 2023, the government proposed that payment of interest on listed debentures, which was exempted from TDS earlier, be subject to TDS.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday defended the taxes collected or deducted at source at the time of transactions (TCS, TDS), saying these are adjusted later in the regular tax liability of parties and that the provisions are aimed at formalizing the economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×