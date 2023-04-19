Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the best workplace in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, according to LinkedIn 2023. The professional social media platform shared a list of the top 25 workplaces in India.

The platform leveraged its platform data to rank companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression such as the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country.

In its report, LinkedIn noted that there has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

A vast majority of the companies - 10 out of 25 companies are from the financial services, banking, fintech space including Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11) Mastercard (12) and Yubi (14).

For the first time, companies such as Dream11 and Games24x7 from e-sports and gaming made it to the list. Zepto, which was also on LinkedIn’s Top Startup list of the year, has managed to get the 16 spot on this list.

The report further reveals that the skills that the companies in the technology sector are looking for in the candidates are artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security. In the Financial sector, companies are looking for employees with skills in commercial banking, financial accounting and growth strategies.

“There has been an emergence of new players, with 17 out of 25 companies debuting in the list, which demonstrates the strong momentum in India’s business ecosystem," said LinkedIn.

The report noted that some of the largest job functions that the top companies are investing in include engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, design, finance and operations.

Bengaluru leads as the top location where these Top Companies are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune.

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities. Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities," says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expeer and India Managing Editor.