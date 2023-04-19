TCS tops LinkedIn’s 2023 best place to work in India, followed by Amazon2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:10 PM IST
- A vast majority of the companies - 10 out of 25 companies are from the financial services, banking, fintech space including Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11) Mastercard (12) and Yubi (14).
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the best workplace in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, according to LinkedIn 2023. The professional social media platform shared a list of the top 25 workplaces in India.
