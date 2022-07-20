TCS vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT company has hired most employees in 3 months?2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- Top Indian IT companies have scaled up hiring in the recent quarters as attrition rates have been high across the sector
Listen to this article
Top Indian IT companies have scaled up hiring in the recent quarters as attrition rates have been high across the sector due to demand for technology talent with digital skills that continued to outstrip supply with increasing labor costs. With rise in such demand, attracting talent, training, and retention gained paramount importance.