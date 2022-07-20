Top Indian IT companies have scaled up hiring in the recent quarters as attrition rates have been high across the sector due to demand for technology talent with digital skills that continued to outstrip supply with increasing labor costs. With rise in such demand, attracting talent, training, and retention gained paramount importance.

While announcing their respective earnings for the first quarter ending June 2022, IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCL Technologies also unveiled the number of employees they hired during the three months period.

TCS

India's top IT company TCS added 14,136 employees for the first quarter of the current financial year, but its attrition continued to inch up to 19.7%. TCS’ workforce stood at 606,331 as on 30 June, 2022. In addition, TCS' chief financial officer (CEO said that “On the hiring perspective, 40,000 remains (the target) and we are on track."

HCL Tech

In Q1FY23, headcount rose by 2,089 employees from 208,877 count in March 2022 quarter, while compared to the corresponding period last year - the count climbed by a whopping 34,467 employees.

HCL Technologies added more than 6,000 freshers during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 210,966 during the quarter under review. Under the employees' count, 197,226 employees belonged in the technical category while 13,740 employees in the sales and support category.

Wipro

Wipro has hired the most during the three month period of April-June as compared to its peers like TCS and HCL Tech, however, another rival Infosys is yet to announce its quarterly result.

Wipro said it closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 258,574 as of June 30, 2022, which an increase of 15,446 employees as compared to the previous quarter.

The Indian IT company's attrition rate is at 23.3% in Q1FY23 lower than 23.8% in Q4FY22. As of June 30, 2022, Wipro's employees' headcount is 258,574 compared to 243,128 employees in the previous quarter.

From the total, under sales and support staff (IT Services), the company hired 115 employees to 17,806 headcounts in Q1 FY23 from 17,691 headcounts in Q4FY22.