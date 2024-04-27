With the TCS World 10K Bengaluru event going to take place on 28 April, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced special early services to accommodate participants and spectators at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the first metros will start operating from all four terminals: Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Challaghatta metro stations.

In addition, the BMRCL also announced that the trains will ply every 10 minutes from 3.25 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. and continue to ply at a 10-minute interval until 5 a.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some arrangements made: 1) The first metros will start plying from all four terminals from 3.25 am onwards.

2) All trains will ply every 10 minutes from 3.25 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. and continue to ply at 10-minute intervals until 5 a.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Parking will be prohibited in 25 places – KB Road, Dr Ambedkar Road, Cubbon Road, Rajbhavan Road, Museum Road, St John's Road, MG Road, Brigade Road, Dispensary Road, Dikension Road, Gopalagowd circle, Ajantha Road, Commishariate Road, Annaswamy Modaliyar Road, Magarath Road, War Memorial Road, AVM Road, Gurudwara Road, Residency Road, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Queens Road, and others.

4) Traffic will be restricted and diverted at several locations, including KR Circle, Balekundri Circle, Cubbon Road, and Coffee Board.

5) For media vehicles, Parking will be allotted at Kanteerava Stadium, UB City, One MG Mall, Garuda Mall, Army Public School, and Manipal Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About TCS World 10K Bengaluru: The TCS World 10K Bengaluru will attract around 28,000 marathon runners, who will begin the race from Cubbon Road outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground. It is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and is well renowned.

