TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in AP skill development case

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in AP skill development case

1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 07:58 AM IST Livemint

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leader and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. (HT)

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala town in an alleged corruption case, the state police said on Saturday morning.

M Dhanunjayudu, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Chandrababu Naidu, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“This is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offense," the notice read.

DIG Raghurami Reddy said that Naidu was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, as per Hindustan Times report.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 465 (forgery), according to the notice, PTI reported.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 07:58 AM IST
