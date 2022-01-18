TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid1 min read . 05:21 PM IST
- Chandrababu is now in home isolation at this riverfront residence at Undavalli
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid. He said he has quarantined at home and taking all the necessary precautions.
"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Naidu said on Twitter.
Chandrababu is now in home isolation at this riverfront residence at Undavalli, according to PTI.
Andhra chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wished Chandrababu a speedy recovery. "Wishing a speedy recovery & good health for Sri @ncbn garu," Jagan said in a tweet.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it was sad that Chandrababu was infected with the coronavirus. "I pray for his speedy recovery," Kalyan said in a statement.
Chandrababu’s son and member of Legislative Council, Nara Lokesh, too tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
